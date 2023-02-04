Watch Now
Keeping the haze for one more day

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 12:15:38-05

Valley inversion still in place for the first half of the weekend. Our next storm hits tomorrow afternoon bringing a mixture of rain and snow initially.

Snow is expected Sunday night through Monday afternoon. With the winds and precipitation, the valley haze should be cleared out.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Sunday: Rain/snow. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.

