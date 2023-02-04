Keeping the haze for one more day

Valley inversion still in place for the first half of the weekend. Our next storm hits tomorrow afternoon bringing a mixture of rain and snow initially.
Snow is expected Sunday night through Monday afternoon. With the winds and precipitation, the valley haze should be cleared out.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Upper 30s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.
Sunday: Rain/snow. Highs: Near 40.
St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.