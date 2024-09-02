Labor Day: No holiday from hot weather!

No holiday from hot & stormy weather! Mostly dry t-storms could bring gusty winds across northern & central UT today. Showers are more likely Tuesday. Cooler temps are expected by mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce gusty winds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers 7 t-storms. Lows: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

