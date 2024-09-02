Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Labor Day: No holiday from hot weather!

Posted
and last updated

No holiday from hot & stormy weather! Mostly dry t-storms could bring gusty winds across northern & central UT today. Showers are more likely Tuesday. Cooler temps are expected by mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce gusty winds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers 7 t-storms. Lows: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 70s.
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 100.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere