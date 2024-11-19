Watch Now
Lake-effect possible; A cold November day!

The storm is winding down, but I don't think we're quite done with the snow yet! Lake effect is possible in Davis & Weber Counties in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny & cool across much of UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & colder with a slight chance of morning snow, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
