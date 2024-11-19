Lake-effect possible; A cold November day!

The storm is winding down, but I don't think we're quite done with the snow yet! Lake effect is possible in Davis & Weber Counties in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny & cool across much of UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & colder with a slight chance of morning snow, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.



Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

