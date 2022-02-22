Lake effect snow causing slick roads in parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Lake effect snow was causing slick roads and some slide offs in parts of northern Utah on Tuesday morning.

Colder roads caused by much colder temperatures, compared to Monday, were causing the snow to stick much more easily. Although the lake effect snow should taper off throughout the morning.

Most of central and southern Utah are in store for additional wintry conditions Tuesday as advisories and warnings have been issued for large portions of the state.

6:11 a.m.

I-215 W Northbound is closed at 3500 South in Salt Lake County. 20+ cars are involved in various separate crashes around 2700 South.

5:46 a.m

I-215 northbound through West Valley City is completely blocked due to several crashes and we're monitoring several slide-offs throughout the Salt Lake Valley

5:30 a.m.

Light snow is sticking to the ground quickly. Several lanes were blocked on I-215 after a crash.