Lake-effect snow possible in the morning; Sunny and colder today

Cold air flowing in behind last night's cold front will bring a chance lake-effect snow. Very light snow showers are possible in Salt Lake & Tooele valleys early in the morning with little to no accumulation. Light snow showers are also possible in the Cottonwood Canyons early in the day. Dry air moving in today will make for sunny skies by afternoon. It'll be sunny and cold on Thanksgiving, so grab a good jacket before you head out to dinner tomorrow. It'll stay dry through the weekend, which is great news for holiday travel.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Slight chance of snow showers in the early morning. Becoming sunny & colder. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Clear & very cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: Near 40.