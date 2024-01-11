Lake Effect snow possible Thursday; more winter storms moving in Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Take a breath, Utah! After two days of being pummeled by snow squalls that dropped several inches of powder, the Beehive State will get a little break from stormy weather.

The storm continued to cause impacts into Thursday morning, with schools in Iron County waking up to a two-hour delay due to weather and accumulating snow.

Solitude was the big winner from Wednesday's storms, adding 16 inches to their snow pack. Alta was right behind them, receiving 15 inches. Brighton saw 13 inches of fresh powder and Snowbasin got a foot of snow. It's a Utah powder day at many resorts, with plenty of "the greatest snow on earth" for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

Though the snow will provide tons of fun in the mountains, it made for extremely treacherous road conditions Wednesday, causing hours of traffic delays as plows tried to keep up.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News their troopers responded to about 156 crashes Wednesday. Dangerous driving conditions persisted Thursday, with troopers responding to about 25 crashes as of 6 a.m.

Overnight, the storm moved into central and southern Utah and then pushed out of the state completely. Most weather alerts expired at 5 a.m. Thursday and will not be reissued until Friday through the weekend.

A little break is in order today after potential lake effect snow hits areas of the Wasatch Front mid-morning through Thursday afternoon.

Lake effect snowbands will likely mainly impact the West side of the Salt Lake Valley and Tooele County, dropping anywhere from one to four inches of snow.

Even though storms have moved on, canyon travel will be an issue through Thursday. In the Cottonwood Canyons, all areas are snow packed and traction devices are required.

The break from storms is short-lived, with the next big wave of snow expected to hit Friday mid-morning through the afternoon. Friday's storm will bring significant mountain snowfall across northern Utah.

Storms continue Saturday and Sunday, with even more snow in the mountains and several inches in the valleys.