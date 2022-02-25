Lake effect snow possible; Warming up this weekend

One more storm before we get a break from the snow!

A weak weather system sliding across the far north brought more snow to Northern Utah and SW Wyoming overnight. Lake effect snow is possible through mid morning, mainly impacting Davis and Weber counties where another inch or two is possible. As the storm pulls away, most snow showers taper off by afternoon.

The next few mornings will be extremely cold, but as high pressure builds, it's going to dry out and warm up over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy after a chance of morning snow showers. Highs: Near 30.

Friday night: Mostly clear & very cold. Lows: Near 12.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 30s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny & warming up. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.

