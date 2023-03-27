Schools delayed as lake-effect snow expected to sweep the state

SALT LAKE CITY — The morning commute for drivers in some areas of northern Utah will be "significantly impacted" as snow continues to fall to start off the last week of March.

A winter weather advisory was put in place for Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties, including the Wasatch Mountains that will expire by 10 a.m. Monday.

FOX 13 News

Some schools called for delayed starts Monday morning, citing winter weather and slick roads as the cause for the delay.

The National Weather Service reports that significant weather impacts will be seen across the northern and central Wasatch Front as well as adjacent mountain routes such as Parleys Canyon.

Lake effect snow is what's going to make the roads a mess Monday morning.

Utah Transit Authority reported that due to "hazardouz road conditions" buses in Ogden are on snow routing. "Routes 33, 39, and 45 are currently on snow routing and will not go east of Highland Dr or 2300 E.," UTA announced.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned that Monday morning, drivers will need to use "high caution" while traveling in many northern Utah areas due to the quickly accumulating snow.

UDOT

By Monday afternoon, the snow will taper off and sunshine will peek through what has been cloudy skies over the last several days.

On Tuesday, Utah is in for a special treat as the state will have temperatures in the 50s with sunny skies. Don't get used to it though as more stormy weather is expected Wednesday and for the rest of the week.