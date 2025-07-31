Last day of July is a hot one!

The last day of July will be a hot one! Hot, dry, & windy conditions are expected into early next week.

Fire danger is high in Central & Southern UT today, but as winds decrease a little tomorrow, the main threat will likely be limited to the Central & SW Mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with patchy smoke in the morning. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Clear skies. Lows: Near 70.

