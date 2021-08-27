Watch
Slightly cooler & smoky this weekend; Thunderstorms possible early next week

Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 27, 2021
A dry cold front will cross the area later tonight into Saturday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures across Northern Utah. Smoke will linger through the weekend, although might thin out a little by Sunday. Don't expect much improvement in air quality. Monsoonal moisture may move back into Southern Utah by the end of the weekend and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the early to middle part of next week.
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & smoky. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny, smoky, & slightly cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 104.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunny: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

