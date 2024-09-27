Last weekend of September!

High pressure will keep it sunny & hot this weekend with record temps possible! A dry cold front will bring cooler weather by early next week.
It's expected to stay dry for the next several days.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.
Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.
