Last weekend of September!

High pressure will keep it sunny & hot this weekend with record temps possible! A dry cold front will bring cooler weather by early next week.
It's expected to stay dry for the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Lower 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Low 90s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 103.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 70.
Saturday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 103.
Sunday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 101.
