Last weekend of September!

High pressure will keep it sunny & hot this weekend with record temps possible! A dry cold front will bring cooler weather by early next week.

It's expected to stay dry for the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

