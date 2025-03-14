Watch Now
Last weekend of winter!

The latest storm is winding down, but we're not done with the snow yet! A second weaker system will bring more snow Friday night into Saturday, mainly over the mountains of northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & colder. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late.  Lows:  Near 30.
Saturday:  Snow likely.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
Sunday:  Slight chance of rain & snow in the morning, then partly cloudy & warmer.  Highs:  Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 50.
Friday Night:  Rain likely in the evening, then tapering off by morning.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
