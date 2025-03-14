Last weekend of winter!

The latest storm is winding down, but we're not done with the snow yet! A second weaker system will bring more snow Friday night into Saturday, mainly over the mountains of northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & colder. Highs: Mid 40s.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Snow likely. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain & snow in the morning, then partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.



Friday Night: Rain likely in the evening, then tapering off by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

