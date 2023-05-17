Late-day storms expected; Warm weather sticks around

High pressure will keep it warm for the next several days. Moisture in place across the area will continue to fuel more showers and thunderstorms for the next couple days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with about a 40% chance of afternoon showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Mid 60s.