What's today's date again? It looks more like summer than fall! High pressure is going to keep it sunny, warm, & dry for more several days. Temps will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot! Highs: Near 100.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

