Late summer storms; Heavy rain possible

Showers & t-storms will continue across most of Utah today with heavy rain possible at times. Flash flooding is still a threat. A gradual warming & drying trend is expected heading into weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Showers are likely along with a chance of t-storms. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening.

