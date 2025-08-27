Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Late summer storms; Heavy rain possible

Late summer storms; Heavy rain possible- Wednesday, August 27
Posted
and last updated

Showers & t-storms will continue across most of Utah today with heavy rain possible at times. Flash flooding is still a threat. A gradual warming & drying trend is expected heading into weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Showers are likely along with a chance of t-storms. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere