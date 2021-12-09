Watch
Weather

Actions

Latest information on Thursday snowstorm

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Thursday Snow Accumulation
Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 10:06:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — As forecast, a powerful weather system has arrived in Utah that is bringing much-needed snow to the state, but will also cause dangerous driving conditions and other hazards.

Below you will find the latest information from across the state:

7:39 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power reports an outage in West Valley City affecting 2,402 customers. Power is estimated to be repaired by 10:30 a.m.

WVC Power Outage

—————————————————————-

7:10 a.m.

From the Utah Avalanche Center:

  • Salt Lake area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.
  • Ogden area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on upper elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.
  • Provo area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.

—————————————————————-
6:50 a.m.

FOX 13s Damon Yauney has an updated timeline for the storm and what residents should expect the rest of the day.

6:50 a.m. Weather

—————————————————————-

6:55 a.m.

—————————————————————-

6:30 a.m.

—————————————————————-

Friday - 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere