Latest information on Thursday snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — As forecast, a powerful weather system has arrived in Utah that is bringing much-needed snow to the state, but will also cause dangerous driving conditions and other hazards.

Below you will find the latest information from across the state:

7:39 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power reports an outage in West Valley City affecting 2,402 customers. Power is estimated to be repaired by 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power

—————————————————————-

7:10 a.m.

From the Utah Avalanche Center:

Salt Lake area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.

Ogden area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on upper elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.



Provo area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.

—————————————————————-

6:50 a.m.

FOX 13s Damon Yauney has an updated timeline for the storm and what residents should expect the rest of the day.

6:50 a.m. Weather

—————————————————————-

6:55 a.m.

Since 5 AM snow has become heavy over the northern Utah mountains with rates up to 2"/hr. Valleys have started as rain, but we're starting to see a change to snow from around Ogden northward. Watch for deteriorating road conditions this morning. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/lDesaeCru6 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 9, 2021

—————————————————————-

6:30 a.m.

—————————————————————-

Friday - 4:30 p.m.