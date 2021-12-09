Latest information on Thursday snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — As forecast, a powerful weather system has arrived in Utah that is bringing much-needed snow to the state, but will also cause dangerous driving conditions and other hazards.
Below you will find the latest information from across the state:
7:39 a.m.
Rocky Mountain Power reports an outage in West Valley City affecting 2,402 customers. Power is estimated to be repaired by 10:30 a.m.
—————————————————————-
7:10 a.m.
From the Utah Avalanche Center:
- Salt Lake area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.
- Ogden area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on upper elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.
- Provo area mountains - The danger will rise to MODERATE on all upper elevation slopes and mid-elevation NW, N, NE, and E facing slopes where today’s new snow may produce some long-running sluffs, and possibly some soft slab avalanches where the new snow rests on old, weak faceted snow.
—————————————————————-
6:50 a.m.
FOX 13s Damon Yauney has an updated timeline for the storm and what residents should expect the rest of the day.
—————————————————————-
6:55 a.m.
Since 5 AM snow has become heavy over the northern Utah mountains with rates up to 2"/hr. Valleys have started as rain, but we're starting to see a change to snow from around Ogden northward. Watch for deteriorating road conditions this morning. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/lDesaeCru6— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 9, 2021
—————————————————————-
6:30 a.m.
🚨 #RoadWeatherAlert 🚨— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 9, 2021
The #TractionLaw is now in effect for both Big & Little Cottonwood Canyons. #SR190 #SR210 @UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo @AltaCentral @AltaSkiArea @SnowbirdAlerts @SolitudeMTN @BrightonResort @UPDSL @BrightonUT @alta_of pic.twitter.com/qzzmNkSr8y
—————————————————————-
Friday - 4:30 p.m.
DUGWAY SCHOOLS ONLY- Students/staff at Dugway Schools will not attend in-person & will move to online learning due to incoming winter weather conditions. All other schools in TCSD are expected to be on a normal schedule.— Tooele Schools (@tooeleschools) December 8, 2021