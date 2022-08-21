Less flooding, more heat

High pressure building across the state and drier air is moving in. This will allow for sunny conditions across the north for Sunday and keep conditions dry through Tuesday.

Lingering moisture across central and southern Utah will allow for scattered afternoon thunderstorms for the next couple of days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

