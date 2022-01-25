Light snow ending; Gusty canyon winds picking up

A weak storm is moving south across Utah today, bringing a chance of snow and gusty winds.

Very light snow showers are possible across Northern & Central Utah in the morning. Snow flurries are possible in the valleys with little to no impact. Even in the mountains, any accumulation will be minimal.

Gusty canyon winds are possible in the morning through early afternoon along the Northern Wasatch Front. East winds could gusty between 30-45 mph and could be a challenge for high profile vehicles. Gusty north winds up to 45 mph are possible through the canyons of Washington County this afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow flurries, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: Upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph. North winds gusting up to 45 mph near the canyons. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.