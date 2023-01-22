Light Snow Sunday

A cold front marching from Northern Utah towards the south throughout Sunday. Light snow will produce less than an inch for the valleys and 1-3 inches for the mountains.

As it has been cold leading up to the storm, the snow will quickly stick to the surface as it falls. Could see some slick roads.

Breezy conditions will persist ahead and behind the front with High Wind Warnings in effect for southwestern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Light snow and cold. Highs: Upper 20s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper teens.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 30.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday Night: Windy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s