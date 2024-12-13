Light snow this morning; Stronger storm this weekend

A weak storm will bring light snow to the north in the morning. After about a 24 hour break, a stronger system will bring valley rain & heavy mountain snow tomorrow.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Light morning snow showers with a trace to 1 inch possible. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs: Near 40.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app