Light snow this morning; Stronger storm this weekend

A weak storm will bring light snow to the north in the morning. After about a 24 hour break, a stronger system will bring valley rain & heavy mountain snow tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Light morning snow showers with a trace to 1 inch possible. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 30.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
