Light snow this weekend

A cold front dropping into Northern Utah will bring a chance of mainly light snow from late Friday into Saturday. Snow will taper off in the north & move into Southern Utah late Saturday into Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Cloudy with light snow becoming most likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.



Friday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: 50% chance of rain, mixing with snow in the morning & evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

