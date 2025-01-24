Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Light snow this weekend

Posted
and last updated

A cold front dropping into Northern Utah will bring a chance of mainly light snow from late Friday into Saturday. Snow will taper off in the north & move into Southern Utah late Saturday into Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Cloudy with light snow becoming most likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 30.
Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 50.
Sunday:  50% chance of rain, mixing with snow in the morning & evening.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere