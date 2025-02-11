Watch Now
Light snow today; Much colder tomorrow

A weak storm will bring light snow showers today with very cold air settling in behind it tomorrow. Starting on Thursday, a series of storms will bring significant mountain snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow from late morning into the afternoon. Highs: Low 30s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy & much colder!  Lows:  Near 15.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Cloudy in the morning, then clearing.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear & breezy.  West winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 40 mph.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
