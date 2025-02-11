Light snow today; Much colder tomorrow

A weak storm will bring light snow showers today with very cold air settling in behind it tomorrow. Starting on Thursday, a series of storms will bring significant mountain snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow from late morning into the afternoon. Highs: Low 30s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & much colder! Lows: Near 15.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & breezy. West winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 40 mph. Lows: Mid 20s.

