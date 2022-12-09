Watch Now
Light snow today; Stronger storm this weekend

Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 07:48:33-05

Thick fog this morning in Uinta Basin and along Wasatch Back.

A weak storm will brush by Northern Utah later this morning and into the afternoon.

Very light snow in valleys mainly north of Salt Lake County... very little impact is expected.

A few inches of snow in the Northern Mountains could impact higher mountain passes in the far north.

Snow tapers off by evening and it'll be warmer on Saturday!

A stronger storm arrives Sunday and brings widespread rain and snow across Utah.

The slow-moving storm lingers into early next week with heavy snow possible, especially in Southern Mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday: Rain & snow likely. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs: Mid 50s.

