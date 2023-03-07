Light snow today; Stronger storms later this week

Any breaks from stormy weather won't last long!

A weak system will bring a chance of light snow to the north today, mainly from mid-morning into early afternoon. Any accumulation is expected to be minor.

A stronger storm will bring a better chance of more widespread snow tomorrow. After a lull on Thursday, even more precipitation is expected from Friday through Sunday morning. It's going to be warm enough for rain in the valleys with most snow expected above 6,000 feet.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs: Upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.