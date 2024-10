Expect a lot of sunshine for a milder day across the Beehive state today. Possible storms are coming later next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: 71 high with mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer high of 74

Thursday: Sunny and breezy with a high of 62

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: 80 degrees and sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83

Thursday: High of 82 and sunny skies

