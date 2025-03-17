Lucky enough for a storm on St. Patrick's Day!

A windy day ahead of a strong cold front this evening. Moderate to heavy snow is expected behind the front, even falling down to the valley floors overnight. The Tuesday AM commute could be slushy!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy, & warmer. South winds 10-15 mph. Highs: Mid 60s

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, then changing to snow overnight with accumulations likely on the valley floor. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a good chance of rain showers. SW winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 45 mph. Lows: Mid 40s.

