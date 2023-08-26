Mainly dry for the weekend

Warming up through the weekend as temperatures are on the rise for the next few days. Some residual moisture could give rise to a few isolated showers for the mountains and through eastern Utah.

Wasatch front could see some sprinkles overnight, but will main staying dry as temps stay in the 90s.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Overnight sprinkles. Lows: Low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.