'Major' weather risk across Utah; flash flooding 'expected' in some areas

SALT LAKE CITY — As a storm system moves in from the West, Utahns should be aware of "major" weather risks that include expected flash flooding.

The storm is expected to hit Southern and Central Utah the hardest, however strong thunderstorms across Northern and Western Utah may bring windy conditions, rain and even small hail.

Flash flooding is "expected" in many Utah recreation sites including Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Capitol Reef National Park. In Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, flash flooding is "probable."

National Weather Service

Visitors to these outdoor recreation sites will want to avoid the slot canyons and be aware of dry washes and small streams that are expected to experience flash flooding.

In addition to recreation areas, weather experts say areas near recent burn scars are likely to see flash flooding.

The National Weather Service advises that if you come across a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through it and outdoor recreators should consider making alternate plans for Wednesday.