Major winter storm on the way!

Take advantage of the quiet weather today, a big storm is on the way!

Snow will begin in the northern mountains late tonight and in the valleys tomorrow. It will likely be mixed with rain at first, but then change over entirely to snow and spread into southern Utah by Tuesday night. The heaviest snow will be likely Wednesday with accumulations possible as far south as lower Washington County.

Ahead of the storm, very strong winds will develop across much of Southern Utah from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This could become one of the strongest storms the season. Travel will be difficult, so be prepared for winter driving conditions!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.