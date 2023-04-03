Major winter storm on the way

A little disturbance today will bring some scattered showers across northern Utah. This will be a precursor to a major winter storm that will be moving in Sunday night and linger through Tuesday.

This will bring significant snow accumulations to the valleys and mountains. For northern Utah, estimates for the valleys are around 5-10" with benches pushing up to 18 inches. Mountains will be receiving 2 to 4 feet of snow.

This will have major impacts on travel for Monday and Tuesday. The snow spreads to southern Utah, where the central and southern valleys could pick up 4-8 inches by Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Scattered rain showers and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

Monday. Heavy snow. Highs: Near 40.