March is off to a warm start; Cold & wet later this week

March is coming in like a lamb this year!

High pressure will keep it sunny and mild today, with a warming trend expected through the middle of the week.

The next storm will move in Friday. Valley rain and mountain snow will become likely at first. As cold air spills in this weekend precipitation in the valleys will change over entirely to snow. Colder, wet weather will linger into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.