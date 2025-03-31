March will go out like a lion! Windy ahead of a storm that'll bring rain & snow later today through Tuesday evening. Showers continue off & on before it dries out by this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.



Monday Night: A mix of rain & snow in the evening will change to snow overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy & windy with blowing dust possible. SW winds 20-30 mph. Highs: Low 70s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Gusty SW winds decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app