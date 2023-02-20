Massive winter storm to bring widespread snow, rain across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Just when you thought winter might be wrapping up, a massive storm will roll into Utah this week, bringing snow, rain and freezing temperatures to most of the state.

Winter storm warnings were put in place for many counties in Utah including in the Salt Lake Valley from Tuesday at 5 p.m. to Wednesday at 11 p.m. Click here to see all weather alerts in place across Utah.

The storm rolls into the state on Monday night with cold, wet and windy weather hitting southern Utah first.

Snowfall is expected on Tuesday morning across the northernmost mountains of the state and will spread into the Wasatch Front by Tuesday evening.

Snowy weather will then spread into the mountains of central and southern Utah overnight on Tuesday.

The storm will linger through Wednesday and is predicted to wrap up by Thursday morning for most mountain areas.

In total, it's expected that the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uinta Mountains will receive two to three feet of snow from the storm and Central and Southern Mountains may get one to two feet of fresh powder.

For valleys, especially benches and including the Wasatch Front, it's expected about six to twelve inches of snow will fall.

Snow isn't the only weather precaution Utahns should prepare for. Gusty winds of 58 miles per hour and more will develop across the state ahead of a cold front that will bring freezing temperatures.

Already on Monday morning, wind gusts of 59 miles per hour were reported in the Evanston area.

The National Weather Service said everyone should be prepared for "several days of travel disruptions and potential power outages."

Experts recommend that residents in southern and central Utah secure outdoor furniture, trampolines, garbage cans and other loose objects so they don't fly away in the wind.

Over the weekend, northern Utah mountains received several inches of snow, with the NWS reporting Alta and Brighton got six inches.