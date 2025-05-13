Watch Now
It feels like spring again!

Gusty winds will develop across Eastern Utah ahead of a cold front crossing the state. Much cooler, wet weather will become widespread behind the front. Cool & unsettled weather most of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy & getting a lot cooler! Showers are possible in the morning, but rain is most likely in the afternoon along with a slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & colder with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & much cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

