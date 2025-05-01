May is off to a warm start!

The first day of May is looking good across most of Utah!

It's going to be sunny & warmer in the north, while showers & isolated t-storms will pop up along a stalled cold front in the south. The wet weather is most likely along and over the higher terrain, but could drift across valleys as well.

A nice warm-up is expected heading into the weekend. South winds will increase on Saturday ahead of a strong storm that'll bring cooler, wet weather by Sunday and into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

