May is off to a warm start!

The first day of May is looking good across most of Utah!

It's going to be sunny & warmer in the north, while showers & isolated t-storms will pop up along a stalled cold front in the south. The wet weather is most likely along and over the higher terrain, but could drift across valleys as well.

A nice warm-up is expected heading into the weekend. South winds will increase on Saturday ahead of a strong storm that'll bring cooler, wet weather by Sunday and into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 80.
Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
