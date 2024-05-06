May looks more like winter!

It's going to feel more like March than May! Cold, wet weather continues Monday & Tuesday with more valley rain & heavy mountain snow. A warming & drying trend is expected for later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers in the morning, then rain & a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain showers & a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 40.



ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warmer. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

