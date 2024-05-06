Watch Now
May looks more like winter!

Posted at 5:57 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 08:29:15-04

It's going to feel more like March than May! Cold, wet weather continues Monday & Tuesday with more valley rain & heavy mountain snow. A warming & drying trend is expected for later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers in the morning, then rain & a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain showers & a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Sunny & warmer.  SW winds 10-20 mph.  Highs:   Low 70s.
Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 50.

    




    
    
    
