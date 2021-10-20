Mild and sunny for the rest of the work week

As that storm slides off to the east of us we're left with really cold air to start the day, but that won't last long. It's turning mild this afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. We climb back to the low 60s along the Wasatch Front, which is close to our average this time of year. St. George reaches the low 70s.

High pressure continues building which keeps us dry and mild through the rest of the work week.

Things turn unsettled this weekend as another cold, wet storm approaches the beehive state. Stormy weather is back Sunday through Tuesday.