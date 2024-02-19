Mild holiday temps; Rain & snow tonight

No holiday from stormy weather today, even though it's off to a slow start! Valley rain & mtn snow are possible in the afternoon, but become likely this evening & continue through mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.



Monday Night: Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late tonight. Lows: Near 40.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 60.