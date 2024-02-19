Watch Now
Mild holiday temps; Rain & snow tonight

No holiday from stormy weather today, even though it's off to a slow start! Valley rain & mtn snow are possible in the afternoon, but become likely this evening & continue through mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night:  Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late tonight.  Lows:  Near 40.
Tuesday:  Rain likely.  Highs:  Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
Monday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
Tuesday:  Cloudy with a chance of rain showers.  Highs:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
