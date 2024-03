A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of showers & slightly cooler temps today. A stronger storm will bring colder, wet weather this weekend. Unsettled conditions will continue into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.



ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.