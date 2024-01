High pressure building over Utah will keep it mild, but also allow valley inversions to get stronger. A storm moving in late this week will break up the inversions and bring cooler, wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 50.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.