Mild Monday, Another storm this week

Good Morning! Sunday's storm brought rain to the valleys and snow to our Northern mountains, but it was a fast mover. We're drying out today with a beautiful Monday in store for you. There's a lot of sunshine with temperatures climbing to the low 50s across the Wasatch Front.

It's even warmer Tuesday, but this is ahead of another storm.

Clouds take over Tuesday afternoon. This next storm brings valley rain and mountain snow to the Beehive state. Wet weather sticks around Wednesday.

Salt Lake City:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Monday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s