Mild Monday; Cold fronts moving in

A SW flow will keep it mild most of the day. A cold front will cross the north late this afternoon. Another cold front will cross the area late Tuesday, bringing much cooler temps by mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Chance of showers in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.