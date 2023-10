Warm & dry again today! It'll be slightly cooler behind a weak cold front tomorrow. A stronger, colder storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow by the middle of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY:

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.