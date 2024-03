A fast-moving storm will bring some light snow to the northern mountains today. A stronger storm moves in tomorrow with cooler, wet weather across most of the area from Tuesday into Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.