After a wet weather this weekend, we get a bit of a break today! Showers are possible in SW Utah, but a storm diving south into Arizona will bring a better chance of rain & snow tonight & tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: Low 50s.



Monday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Lower 40s.