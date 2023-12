A weak storm system will bring light snow near the Idaho border today. Cool and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid 30s.