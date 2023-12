A break from the storms for now! High pressure will keep it mild & dry, but allow valley inversions to develop. Another series of storms will move in during the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.



Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.