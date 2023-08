SALT LAKE CITY

Another mild day! A series of weak systems will brush by & bring a chance of isolated t-storms to far northern Utah Tuesday. Gusty winds in the south will lead to high fire danger.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.



Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.