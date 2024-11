The next storm will move in Friday & Saturday, bringing modest rain & snow to mainly northern Utah. It'll get a lot colder behind the storm this weekend. Another system arrives early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Thursday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

