A weak storm to our north will drag a dry, cold front across Utah today. It'll be sunny, but cooler behind the front tomorrow. High pressure will bring warmer weather again by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.